KCR, Jagan to hold further talks on proposed front

Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working K.T. on Wednesday held preliminary talks with YSR on the proposed Federal Front and they agreed to hold further talks, sources in the two parties said.

Jagan, as of Opposition in Assembly, welcomed the initiative and agreed to hold further talks with and TRS K. Chandrashekhar Rao, when the latter visits

He told reporters after meeting and other TRS leaders that they had preliminary discussions over the proposed front.

Rama Rao, who is the son of Chandrashekhar Rao, along with three other leaders of the party, met at his Lotus Pond residence.

After nearly two-hour meeting, KTR, as is popularly known, and spoke to the The TRS said KCR, who also spoke to over phone, would soon visit to hold further talks with him.

KTR said their meeting was part of KCR's efforts to form a front as an alternative to both the and the (UPA).

Jagan said he welcome KCR's initiative to create a national platform by bringing together like-minded regional parties to fight for the protection of the rights of the states.

He believes that if the regional parties have more strength in Parliament, they could exert pressure on the Centre to undo the injustices to the states. Citing the example of Andhra Pradesh, said the Centre did not keep the promise of 'special category' status, though it was announced in Parliament.

Stating that 25 MPs of Andhra Pradesh may not achieve the special category status but with 17 MPs of Telangana, they could have a strong voice at the Centre.

"If states have to progress, regional parties should unite. The number of their MPs should also increase," said Jagan.

KTR said TRS had already made its stand clear on the issue of special category status. "The promise made by then in Parliament should be honoured," he said.

This is the first direct talks between the leaders of the two parties since KCR floated the idea of the Federal Front in 2018.

With Andhra Pradesh and President working for an anti-BJP front, KCR has decided to rope in YSRCP in his proposed front.

The has already held talks with West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, Naveen Patnaik, (United) and former H.D. Deve Gowda, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and

After taking over as the Chief Minister for a second term following the TRS' victory in December's elections, KCR intensified his efforts to cobble together the Federal Front.

--IANS

ms/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)