Congress legislator suspended from party

was on Wednesday suspended from the party's membership on charges of indiscipline, and Member of Parliament said.

Zira, who is the sitting from the Assembly seat in district, had recently left the stage at an official event where panchayat members were being sworn-in in the presence of the state Congress

He was served a notice by the party for his action.

The suspended MLA had recently raised the issue of drugs in and levelled serious allegations against senior police officers, accusing them of corruption and patronising the drug trade.

"The party has suspended him for indiscipline. We got his reply for the notice served on him which was not found satisfactory. He should have raised the matter at the party level first," said.

Reacting to the decision, said he welcomes the decision and added that he will continue to raise his voice against drugs.

The Congress government in Punjab under Minister had claimed that it has largely wiped out the drugs menace in the state after coming to power in Punjab in March 2017.

