Congress legislator suspended from party

Punjab Congress legislator Kulbir Singh Zira was on Wednesday suspended from the party's membership on charges of indiscipline, Punjab Congress President and Member of Parliament Sunil Kumar Jakhar said.
Zira, who is the sitting Congress legislator from the Zira Assembly seat in Ferozepur district, had recently left the stage at an official event where panchayat members were being sworn-in in the presence of the state Congress chief.
He was served a notice by the party for his action.
The suspended MLA had recently raised the issue of drugs in Punjab and levelled serious allegations against senior police officers, accusing them of corruption and patronising the drug trade.
"The party has suspended him for indiscipline. We got his reply for the notice served on him which was not found satisfactory. He should have raised the matter at the party level first," Jakhar said.
Reacting to the decision, Zira said he welcomes the decision and added that he will continue to raise his voice against drugs.
The Congress government in Punjab under Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had claimed that it has largely wiped out the drugs menace in the state after coming to power in Punjab in March 2017.
