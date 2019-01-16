Our government stable, why BJP hiding its MLAs, asks Kharge

The on Wednesday said the H.D. Kumaraswamy-led dispensation is stable and claimed that the persistent efforts of the BJP to destabilise it have failed, leading to the saffron party indulging in spreading rumours of cracks in the government.

Addressing the media here, veteran said all the 118 MLAs of the coalition are intact and questioned why the (BJP) has kept its MLAs in a resort in Haryana's Gurugram, far away from

"I have spoken to H.D. Kumaraswamy, Deputy as well as They all confirmed the stability of government. All our 118 MLAs are intact," said Kharge.

He said with the aid of the Narendra Modi-led Centre government, the BJP used all tricks including intimidating tactics but failed to destabilise the

"From threatening our MLAs with IT and ED raids to luring with money, the BJP's efforts to destabilise the have doomed and that is why they have now hidden their MLAs in a resort in Gurugram," said Kharge.

Dismissing reports that some of the party MLAs are "missing", Kharge said the BJP, as a desperate measure, is spreading rumours and false information to mislead the people.

"If the BJP is strong in Karnataka, as they claim, then why have they holed up their MLAs in Gurugram? They claim to believe in democracy, so why not free the MLAs?" said Kharge.

Asked to comment on speculations of the Congress being in touch with certain BJP MLAs, Kharge replied: "We are not inviting anyone but if someone is willing to come then we cannot shut the door on them."

On Tuesday, R. Shankar, a from segment in district, belonging to the regional (KPJP), and H. Nagesh, an Independent from Mulbagal constituency in district, withdrew their support to the coalition.

In the 225-member Legislative Assembly, including one nominated Speaker, the Congress has 80 legislators, JD-S 37 and the BJP 104, while one the (BSP) MLA continues to support the coalition even after and Shankar withdrawing their support.

