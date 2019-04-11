Kerala bids tearful farewell to K.M. Mani

A large number of people with teary eyes on Thursday bid farewell to veteran and Congress- Chairman, K.M. Mani, who passed away in on Tuesday.

Right from the morning, thousands of people lined up to pay their respect to at his residence here. With time running out, many failed to get a last glimpse of the

Most of Kerala's who's who paid their homage to on his last journey, including Pinarayi Vijayan, former Union Defence A.K. Antony, former Chief Ministers Oommen Chandy and V.S. Achuthanandan, superstar and a host of state Ministers and senior bureaucrats, among others.

Mani's body was later moved to the St. Thomas Cathedral, where his last rites were performed with full state honours.

Catholic Bishop's Conference of (CBCI) Cardinal Moran Mar Baselios Cleemis Catholicos, who's also the of the Syro Malankara Catholic Church, led the funeral ceremony along with other bishops and priests.

The local television channels telecast Mani's last journey for close to three hours. Mani was probably one of Kerala's tallest politicians, who despite his best efforts could never became the of the state.

Mani was suffering from a lung ailment and was admitted to the hospital for the past one week. He had been unwell since January.

After joining the undivided in 1965, Mani went on to become its undisputed leader. However, the party underwent several splits over the years.

Mani's record of being the in the Assembly began in 1967 when he represented his home constituency Pala in district from where he won a record 13 elections.

After becoming a for the first time 1975, he served as a Minister in six other governments. He still remains the only to present 13 budgets.

Kerala Congress-Mani is the third biggest ally of the Congress-led As a mark of respect, the UDF suspended all election campaigns on Thursday till Mani's last rites were performed.

