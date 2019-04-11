Mirwaiz Umar in Srinagar after NIA questioning

JUST IN
IANS  |  Srinagar 

Senior separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq arrived here on Thursday after being questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in New Delhi for three days.

Mirwaiz Umar had left for Delhi on Monday after receiving summons from the NIA for appearing before the agency in connection with a terror funding case being investigated by the NIA.

He arrived home on Thursday evening, sources close to the Mirwaiz said.

First Published: Thu, April 11 2019. 18:58 IST

