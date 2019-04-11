Mirwaiz Umar in Srinagar after NIA questioning

Senior separatist leader Farooq arrived here on Thursday after being questioned by the (NIA) in New for three days.

had left for on Monday after receiving summons from the NIA for appearing before the agency in connection with a terror funding case being investigated by the NIA.

He arrived home on Thursday evening, sources close to the said.

--IANSA

sq/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)