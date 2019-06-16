(ISL) outfit (KBFC) has announced a five-year partnership with the deemed-to-be-university run by the Jain Group, which has emerged as of the top educational institutions in this category.

The association was jointly announced at a press conference here on Saturday attended by franchise owner Nimmagadda Prasad, aand of Institutions' Presidet Chenraj Roychand, among others.

As per the partnership agreement, will be displayed on the back of the official jersey of the Kerala Blasters and the brand will be referred to as the Presenting Sponsor of the club.

Speaking on the association, said: "These are exciting times at Kerala Blasters and Jain University, as we have come together for the next 5 years to build #Leadersoftomorrow. As a club, the holistic development of passionate and talented young players on and off the field has always been our focus. We are lucky to have found a partner who shares the same vision."

"An example of this building association is our young talent, Zayed Bin Waleed, who will now pursue his under-graduate course from Jain Deemed-to-be-University after completion of his schooling from the UAE," he added.

"We are happy to associate with The matches have evoked tremendous enthusiasm and have certainly done well for Indian Jain (Deemed-to-be-University) has always supported sports, sport events and encouraged sporting talent as part of its commitment to nation building," Roychand said.

"Such commitment is reflected in the achievements of our students like Pankaj Advani, Rohan Bopanna, K L Rahul, Karun Nair, Anup Shridhar, and many more who have represented at and International tournaments. Through our new association with the ISL, we are looking forward to a high-spirited tournament," he added .

