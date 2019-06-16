Messi regrets Argentina's 0-2 loss to Colombia

has regretted Argentina's loss in their Copa America opener against and said that the team must take in the positive aspects of the match and guaranteed that there would be many chances to qualify for the quarter-finals.

"It will take us a while to assimilate this defeat and accept it," said Messi on Saturday, who is also the captain of the team, as he discussed the 0-2 defeat to on the first day of matches in Group B, which also includes and

"You have to take the positive things from the mistakes made," Messi said after the match that was played at the Arena stadium in in northeastern Brazil, reports news.

The star said he regretted the fact that the two goals scored by -- in the 70th and 86th minutes -- occurred at a time when, in his opinion, was playing better.

"We have to think about getting up fast. There are still a lot of chances to qualify," he added.

For Messi, the team coached by must "raise its head and move on".

Argentina's journey in the group stage will end against in on June 23, a day before Messi turns 32 years old.

