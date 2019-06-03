Kerala businessman Yusuf Ali gets first Gold residence card in UAE

The and Citizenship UAE, on Monday announced it had issued its first gold residence card- (PR) to M.A. Yusuf Ali, of Group.

Ali, who hails from Thrissur in Kerala, was handed the gold card in by Saeed Salem Al Shamsi, of the Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs, as he became the first of 6,800 investors to receive the PR.

The first beneficiaries are investors with total investments exceeding Dh100 billion.

Unlike the long-term visa of five to ten years for and talented individuals, the Gold Card gives PR to the holder.

Ali, who has been based in the UAE for more than 45 years, is considered as one of the biggest business leaders in the region with his retail and hospitality empire spread across the world, with more than 170 hypermarkets and shopping malls.

employs more than 50,000 people comprising 42 nationalities.

--IANS

sg/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)