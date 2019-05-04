Kerala CPI-M mulls legal action against CEO

A meeting of the ruling CPI-M held here on Friday decided to seek the advice of its national leadership in taking legal steps against Kerala's Teeka Ram Meena, who they allege has acted in a partisan manner.

Among those who took part in the state secretariat meeting were and

Sources said the unanimous view of the meeting was that they should take the advice of the national leadership on what needs to be done to take on Meena legally.

Speaking to the media on Friday night, Meena said he has never taken any partisan approach.

"I am not the investigating into the complaints. That role is performed by the returning who hands over the file to my office. Then senior officials look into it and give the file to me. I then see it and take appropriate action," said Meena.

He said the latest report from held three people responsible for bogus voting. The three appeared before the returning officer, while the fourth person left for a country.

"The returning officer has been asked to register cases for bogus voting against three and to conduct another detailed probe involving the person who has left for the A polling agent, who has abetted the bogus voting, will also be proceeded against," said Meena.

The fresh action against the four came after the CPI-M had complained to the election officials about bogus voting by Congress-led UDF workers in polling booth 69 and 70 in Puthiyangadi in the Kasargode Lok Sabha constituency.

On Thursday the police registered criminal cases against three CPI-M women activists for bogus voting after they were found to have cast more than one vote at the Pillathara polling booth at the Kasargode Lok Sabha constituency.

voted on April 23 for all 20 Lok Sabha seats.

--IANS

sg/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)