Kerala defends management of temples by the Devaswom boards

The government has defended the existing system of the management of temples by Travancore and Cochin Devaswom boards, saying the state can control the secular affairs of a temple by suitable measures.

The told a bench of Justice and Justice that the provision of the Travancore-Cochin Hindu Religious Institutions Act, 1950, including Section 4, 62, and 63 are intra vires of the Constitution.

The Devaswom boards, the government said, have "towering personalities who had excelled in their spheres as chairmen/presidents and members" and thus the allegation that most of the cases leads to appointment of undeserved persons is baseless.

The affidavit filed by government says that the allegation of "favouritism, cronyism, patronisation and even nepotism" in the choice of candidates is unfounded.

"The right to stand as a candidate and contest and election to the Travancore and Cochin Devaswom boards as well as the right to elect a member to the said boards are rights created by statute and not a fundamental right", told the top court in its affidavit.

Kerala said this in its response to a petition by seeking to free the Devaswom boards of government control, leaving the management of temples to the devotees.

Swamy has moved the top court challenging the order not accepting his plea.

The top court had in October last year sought the response of Kerala government, the and the on the petition by Swamy and T.G. Mohandas.

Adjourning the matter, the court today said it will hear it on January 31.

--IANS

pk/prs

