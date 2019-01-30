Kerala economy is fine: Economic Survey

Kerala's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) grew from 6.22 per cent (2016-17) to 7.18 per cent (2017-18), according to the latest Economic Survey presented in the Assembly on Wednesday.

The report was placed in the House a day ahead of the budget to be presented by for the new fiscal.

Issac also confirmed that the state economy was on a growth path.

"The per capita GSDP at constant (2011-12) prices in 2017-18 was Rs 1,48,927 as against Rs 1,39,645 in 2016-17.

"The GSDP in real terms for agriculture and allied activities registered a growth rate of 3.64 per cent up from 0.08 per cent in 2016-17," said the survey.

Likewise the GSDP in the was 9.2 per cent, up from 7.8 per cent during 2016-17, while in the secondary sector as a whole it rose to 6.52 per cent, up from 4.81 per cent in 2016-17 and in the tertiary sector it touched 5.84 per cent, up from 5 per cent.

