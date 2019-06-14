Kerala-TN IS module case: NIA arrests another sympathizer

on Friday arrested an Islamic State sympathizer from in in its ongoing probe against Kerala- module, the agency said.

Shiek Hidayathullah, 38, a resident of Kulanthai Goundar Street of South Ukkadam area in Coimbatore, was arrested by sleuths of which has been probing the case since May.

Hidayathullah was arrested because of his pro-Islamic State activities, an NIA statement said.

"Scrutiny of documents from Hidayathullah's house has revealed that he has remained associated with the proscribed terrorist organization, Student Islamic Movement of (SIMI), as well," said the agency.

will produce him before a special court in Ernakulam seeking his custody.

The agency on May 30 registered a case against six persons on charges of propagating the ideology of Islamic State on with the intention of recruiting vulnerable youths into the group for carrying out terrorist attacks in south India, especially and

It was also learnt that some of the accused and their associates were in touch with Zahran Hashim, the attack mastermind, and his associates over

The arrest followed a conducted by on Thursday at seven locations in The agency has also claimed to have recovered incriminating material, including books and documents, from the houses and work places of other accused persons arrested in the case.

On Wednesday, the NIA arrested Mohammed Azarudeen, a friend of the Sri Lankan terrorist who masterminded the April suicide bombings in the island nation that killed around 250 people.

The agency has named Azarudeen, 32, Akram Sindhaa, 26, Y. Shiek Hidayathullah, 38, Abubacker M. (29), Sadham Hussain, 26, and alias Shahin Shah, 28 -- all residents of -- in the case.

--IANS

rak/prs

