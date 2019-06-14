Air Force aerospace safety review conducted in Chandigarh

A pan- safety review was conducted here on Friday, highlighting core concerns on safety in

A total of 150 experts from Air Headquarters, Headquarters Maintenance Command, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, various repair depots, equipment depots, liaison cells, and other units under spread across the country participated in the day-long council meeting at 3 Base Repair Depot, a statement by the said.

Senior Air and set the agenda for the meeting in his keynote address, highlighting the core concerns on safety in Maintenance Command.

A pan review was conducted thereafter, following which the (Inspection and Safety) addressed the gathering.

The participants also visited the newly-inducted helicopter facility to learn about the latest technological advances in aerospace safety, it said.

The Maintenance Command Air Officer-in-Charge Air Marshal shared his vision and the future focus areas in aerospace safety, the statement added.

