Air Force aerospace safety review conducted in Chandigarh

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

A pan-Indian Air Force aerospace safety review was conducted here on Friday, highlighting core concerns on aerospace safety in Maintenance Command.

A total of 150 experts from Air Headquarters, Headquarters Maintenance Command, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, various repair depots, equipment depots, Air Force liaison cells, and other units under Maintenance Command spread across the country participated in the day-long council meeting at 3 Base Repair Depot, a statement by the Defence Ministry said.

Maintenance Command Senior Air and Administration Staff Officer Air Vice Marshal B. Manikantan set the agenda for the meeting in his keynote address, highlighting the core concerns on aerospace safety in Maintenance Command.

A pan Air Force aerospace safety review was conducted thereafter, following which the Director General (Inspection and Safety) addressed the gathering.

The participants also visited the newly-inducted Chinook helicopter facility to learn about the latest technological advances in aerospace safety, it said.

The Maintenance Command Air Officer-in-Charge Air Marshal R.K.S. Shera shared his vision and the future focus areas in aerospace safety, the statement added.

First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 18:04 IST

