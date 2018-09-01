Kerala CM to leave abroad for treatment on Sept 3

: Chief Minister on Saturday called on Justice (ret) P Sathasivam and briefed him about his September 3 visit to the U.S.A for medical treatment.

The also updated the about the steps initiated by the government for rebuilding and for rehabilitation of the flood affected people, a release from the Raj Bhavan said.

will leave for the USA for treatment at Mayo Clinic on September 3, sources at the chief minister's office said.

73-year-old was originally scheduled to go for treatment on August 19 and return by the middle of this month.

He postponed the trip due to the unexpected massive floods that ravaged the state and claimed more than 400 lives.

The had undergone a routine annual medical check up at at Chennai on March 3.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)