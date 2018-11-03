Khachanov enters Paris Masters final

-
ALSO READ
Thiem ousts defending champion Sock to reach Paris Masters semis
Thiem in French Open quarters, to face Zverev
Quarters defeat going to be stuck in my mind forever: Thiem
Comeback king Zverev reaches first Grand Slam quarter-final
Tennis ace Rafael Nadal to face first timer Thiem in Rolland Garros finals
-
Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov beat sixth-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria 6-4, 6-1 to reach the Paris Masters final for first time in his career.
World No.18 Khachanov needed just one hour and 11 minutes to win his first-ever clash with Thiem, world No.8, reports Efe.
The first set was evenly matched until the Russian player managed to break Thiem's last serve and win the set.
Both players traded the first serve of the second set, but Khachanov turned up the heat and broke the Austrian's last five service games of the match.
With his win against Thiem, the 22-year-old has bested three top-10 players this week, after knocking out world No. 9 John Isner of the United States and world No. 5 Alexander Zverev of Germany.
--IANS
ajb/
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU