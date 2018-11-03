Khachanov enters Paris Masters final

Russian beat sixth-seeded of 6-4, 6-1 to reach the Masters final for first time in his career.

World No.18 Khachanov needed just one hour and 11 minutes to win his first-ever clash with Thiem, world No.8, reports

The first set was evenly matched until the Russian managed to break Thiem's last serve and win the set.

Both players traded the first serve of the second set, but Khachanov turned up the heat and broke the Austrian's last five service games of the match.

With his win against Thiem, the 22-year-old has bested three top-10 players this week, after knocking out world No. 9 John Isner of the and world No. 5 Alexander Zverev of

