Mumbai add to Chennaiyin nightmare

Chennaiyin FCs nightmarish start to their (ISL) title defence continued as City FC inflicted a 1-0 defeat at the here on Saturday.

Modou Sougou's (20th minute) third ISL goal of the season was enough for the Islanders as Chennaiyin slumped to their fifth defeat in six games. City, meanwhile, have moved up to the fifth spot with 10 points from six games.

The home team, chasing a much-needed result, started the game brightly. But they could not fashion any noteworthy opportunity in the initial exchanges. City also looked out-of-ideas whenever they ventured forth until the 20th minute as the home team's troubles at the back continued.

Good work from a persistent was rewarded when he slid in Sougou through on goal. The striker scuffed his initial shot which was parried back to him by in Chennaiyin goal. The Senegalese reacted well and turned the loose ball home.

There was renewed vigour from the home team as they searched for an equaliser. However, the likes of and just could not make an impact in the final third.

also looked comfortable dealing with whatever Chennaiyin threw at them as the home team failed to register even a single shot on target in the first half.

Jorge Costa's side should have scored the early in the second half when broke forward before squaring a pass for Sougou whose first touch let him down.

responded by sending on Gregory Nelson who infused some much-needed into their attacks.

Around the hour mark, Augusto did well to reach the byline and find Salom with a cut-back. His shot deflected off a defender and came crashing back of the post. But Thoi Singh slammed the rebound against Mumbai Amrinder Singh, much to the disbelief of the home crowd.

Nelson, showing some guile, outfoxed a couple of Mumbai defenders before setting Germanpreet Singh up inside the penalty box but the midfielder's shot was blocked as another chance went begging for

Despite concerted effort to score an equaliser, the home team's lack of cutting edge up front ensured Mumbai City would go home with all three points while Chennaiyin are left seeking their first win.

