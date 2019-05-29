President, Prime Minister congratulate Pema Khandu as he takes oath as CM

and congratulated after he sworn-in as the of on Wednesday.

PM Modi also congratulated Khandu and said he was looking to working together for the citizens of the state. He also conveyed his best wishes to the CM for taking the state to newer heights

"Congratulations to the dynamic @PemaKhanduBJP on being sworn in as the CM of Best wishes to him and his team in taking Arunachal Pradesh to newer heights of growth and glory. Looking to working together for the state's citizens, especially the youth," the tweeted.

Khandu sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday. He along with 11 other cabinet ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy by (retd) B.D Mishra.

The BJP won 41 out of 60 Assembly seats in the elections which were held simultaneously with Lok Sabha polls.

