Veteran industrialist and patriarch Brij died on Saturday at his residence here. He was 92.

He was suffering from old-age ailments, according to company sources. A widower, he is survived by his younger son, Aditya, and only daughter

Khaitan had recently resigned as Chairman of the group's flagship - and producer McLeod Russel, citing his old age. He became for both the

expressed her condolences.

"Saddened at the passing away of noted industrialist BM Khaitan Ji. He was a much respected elder statesman of the business community of Bengal. My condolences to his family, his colleagues and his friends," Banerjee said in a tweet.

Born in a family of lawyers (Khaitan & Co), Khaitan, who was known in global fraternity as the "evergreen man of India", had made his tea empire in and extended the business geography to Uganda, and

Lauded as "a clear visionary" and one of the most humanitarian industrialists" of modern India, Khaitan made the tea industry Indian-owned in the era after Independence.

From a of tea chests and fertilisers to the Williamson Magor company, he joined its board after his family became a saviour to the tea planter when a crisis loomed over the company in 1961.

At that time, B. Bajoria, an investor, acquired nearly 25 per cent stake in the Bishnauth Tea Company, the flagship firm but the Khaitan family provided the money to buy out Bajoria's stake and B.M. Khaitan was invited to join the board. Later, in the face of stiff resistance, he went on to become

In 1987, the Guthrie family, then the in the Group, decided to sell their tea plantations in Khaitan negotiated with them and bought their estates, to make the Williamson group the world's largest

In its condolence message, the described him as "one of the last stalwarts in the tea industry amongst the old guard".

"Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family... Members of the deeply condole the passing away of B.M Khaitan, MRIL, this morning. His demise marks the end of an era and loss of a leader and guide for the Indian Tea Industry. May his soul rest in peace," the association said in a tweet.

A Bachelor of Commerce from Calcutta University, Khaitan, better known as BMK, came to the limelight in the early 1990s as he had fought a long battle with Nusli Wadia's to acquire It was considered as one of the largest corporate takeovers in those days.

According to industry doyens, it was BMK's entrepreneurship zeal and business acumen that has put the Khaitans' business empire at the peak of tea, batteries and engineering businesses.

"He was one of the business promoters who saw business and social welfare together and actively supported many social initiatives. Khaitan was widely acknowledged to be a gentleman. His group scaled new heights under his leadership," said. Khaitan had been the chamber's in 1973.

However, at the time of his demise, the group companies - Industries, McLeod Russel, -have been stressing on reducing debt at the group level.

--IANS

bdc/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)