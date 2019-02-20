Shops in parts of Madurai down shutters following bandh call

Shops in some parts of remained closed Wednesday followinga call given by Thevar 'Peravai' (federation) to press their charter of demands including naming the airport after freedom-fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar.

Normal life was not affected, police said.

More than 2,000 police personnel had been deployed in sensitive areas, including the airport, to monitor the situation, they said.

Forty people were arrested when they tried to block the Vaigai express when it was about to leave the station at 6.30 am, police said.

A large number of people gathered in front of the Thevar statue at Goripalayam and staged a demonstration.

They later dispersed.

