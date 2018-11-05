Over 20 mn cast early votes in US midterms polls

More than 20 million people across the US have already cast their ballots for the crucial midterm slated to be held on Tuesday.

According to Catalist, a data company that works to compile counts of ballots cast before Election Day, the votes were coming in from seven critical states -- Arizona, Florida, Nevada, Georgia, Texas, Tennesse, Montana, reported on Monday.

In Arizona, Representatives (Democrat) and (Republican) were vying to become the first female to represent the

According to an NBC/Marist poll released last week, Sinema topped McSally by 6 points.

So far, 34 per cent of votes have been cast by Democrats and 43 per cent by Republicans, while independent voters accounted for 18 per cent, with another 8 per cent recorded as "unknown".

In Florida, the race is between Democratic incumbent and Rick Scott, reported.

Over 3 million votes have been cast ahead of Tuesday's midterms so far, the data showed, surpassing what was reported at this point in the last polls held in 2014.

Examining the early votes, 40 per cent were cast by Democrats and 42 per cent by Republicans.

CNN's most recent polling showed Nelson was just a two-point lead over Scott.

Republican and Democrat Jacky Rosen are in the fray in The state is also home to two that were leaning toward Democrats.

polls have Heller and Rosen nearly even, with the latter led by three points.

Nearly 290,000 votes have been cast so far in the Silver State, the data showed, with roughly 40 per cent cast by Democrats and 38 per cent by Republicans.

About 1.3 million ballots have been cast in so far, and all eyes were on the race for between Democrat and Republican

In Texas, over 2 million ballots were cast so far in the race between Republican Senator and Democrat Beto O'Rourke. CNN's latest polling had Cruz ahead by an estimated seven points.

The state is also home to five competitive out of its total of 36, and a governor's race where Democrat is running to be the first out LGBTQ and Latina

In Tennessee, is up against Republican CNN poll has Blackburn leading Bredesen 49 per cent to 45 per cent, while over 1 million early votes cast so far.

In Montana, at least 220,000 votes have been cast early for the race between Democratic Senator and Republican

--IANS

ksk

