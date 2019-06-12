Kohli lone cricketer in Forbes list of highest-paid athletes

is the only in the Forbes 2019 list of 100 world's highest-paid athletes.

According to the Forbes list which was announced on Tuesday, estimated earnings is $21 million from endorsements and $4 million from salary and winnings, taking his total tally to $25 million for the last 12 months.

He holds the last spot in the list of top-100 athletes, headed by and superstar Last year, the Indian was ranked 83rd in the list.

Messi has led the Forbes list of world's highest-paid athletes for the first time, having unseated great The 31-year-old earned $127 million last year, more than Juventus forward ($109 million) in second place and Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar ($105 million) in third.

Fourth on the list is Canelo Alvarez, followed by (tennis), (football) and (football).

Meanwhile, star singles player is the only in the list at the 63rd spot.

