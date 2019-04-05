Kohli second Indian to complete 8,000 T20 runs

(RCB) on Friday became only the second Indian after to score 8,000 runs in T20 during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the here.

Kohli helped RCB post a mammoth 205/3 in 20 overs after they were put into bat by KKR. batsman struck a 49-ball 84 with the help of nine fours and two sixes.

Kohli started his innings 17 short of the landmark and got to 8,000 runs in the 10th ball of his innings.

Kohli also became the highest run-getter in IPL history, bettering Raina here as well. Kohli now has 5,110 runs in his kitty to Raina's 5,086.

Raina became the first Indian to 8,000 T20 runs earlier in the year while playing for his state side in the 2018-19 in his 300th match.

Kohli got to the landmark in his 257th match.

