Leaders greet Telangana CM on his 65th birthday

: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday greeted by phone Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on his 65th birthday.
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan also wished Rao.
The Governor wished Rao, popularly known as KCR, along and healthy life in the service ofTelangana state and its people, an official press release here said.
KCR thanked the leaders for conveying birthday greetings to him, the release said.
On February 14, the Chief Minister had appealed to cadre of Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) not to celebrate his birthday as the nation was in a state of mourning over the death of 40 CRPF jawans in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU