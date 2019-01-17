Goa govt gives "in principle" nod for Sunburn festival in Feb

The tourism department of has given "in principle" approval for hosting Sunburn EDM festival in the state next month, a said Thursday.

said final approval for the popular music event will be given only when its promoter fulfils the criteria laid down by the government.

Sunburn, which celebrated its decade-long stint in the coastal state, was being held outside for the last two years.

"Everybody wants EDMs back in Goa. We have taken a decision to give in principle approval to Sunburn to host the festival (in February)," Ajogankar said in a press statement here.

"However, final approval will be given only when the promoter fulfils the criteria laid down by the government," he added.

The promoter of Sunburn,Percept Live, the wholly owned subsidiary of Percept Ltd, has announced a collaboration with Goa-based nightlife and to co-promote all Sunburn events in the state.

"SunburnKlassique" is to be held on February 23 and 24 at in North Goa.

"Sunburn introduced the concept of dance music toIndia and has aided in building music tourism across

"Over the last 12years we haveevolved from being just a music festival to an aspirational brandwith millions of loyalists," said Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn.

"Wehope our return to Goa is truly memorable and magical and we canonceagain build Goa into a thriving music destination," he said.

