BCCI thanks poll panel for smooth conduct of IPL

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday thanked Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Minister of State for Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore for helping in the smooth conduct of the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
In the mails, accessed by IANS, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri thanked them on behalf of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) and all the functionaries of the board for helping in the smooth conduct of the T20 league in the country even though the dates clashed with the Lok Sabha elections.
"Our sincere gratitude to you (Gauba, Arora and Rathore) and the Election Commission, for the guidance and cooperation rendered by you in helping us conduct the Indian Premier League tournament in India despite the timing being more or less concurrent with the conduct of the general elections. Cricket lovers were very keen to have the games within the country so that they get an opportunity to witness them.
"The Election Commission has been very helpful in providing the guidance to ensure that the tournament is conducted in India and ensuring a source of enjoyment and employment to such a large strata of society. The credit goes to the Commission for coordinating with the BCCI for the successful conduct of the tournament. We are in particular very grateful to Umesh Sinha, Deputy Election Commissioner, who provided support and cooperation throughout the tournament. He was extremely helpful," the three separate letters read.
The Indian Premier League was held from March 23 to May 12. In fact, the IPL management team had to bring out the schedule in three halves keeping in mind the dates of the elections. While the first half consisted of matches till April 5, the next set was announced till the end of the group stages. The last announcement included the venues for the knockout matches.
Mumbai Indians beat defending champions Chennai Super Kings to win 12th edition of IPL at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on May 12.
