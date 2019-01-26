JUST IN
Business Standard

L&T's A.M. Naik gets Padma Vibhushan; 3 get other Padma awards

IANS  |  New Delhi 

While industry veteran A.M. Naik of the engineering and construction conglomerate L&T group was chosen on Friday for the country's second- highest civilian award Padma Vibhushan, three others were chosen for other Padma awards for their contribution in the field of trade and industry.

For the Padma Bhushan to "distinguished service of high order" in this field, the government has nominated US citizen John Chambers under the "Technology" category.

There are two Padma Shri awardees for trade and industry this year, one of whom is a foreign citizen. While US-based Shantanu Narayen wins this award under the "Technology" category, Delhi-based Mahashay Dharam Pal Gulatihas been similarly acknowledged for his contribution to "Food Processing".

First Published: Sat, January 26 2019. 00:14 IST

