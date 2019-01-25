Udan-III: 235 routes to connect airports, water aerodromes

-
The Central government on Friday awarded contracts to 11 companies to operate fixed-wing and seaplane services under the third round of air regional connectivity "Udan" scheme.
Accordingly, the Ministry of Civil Aviation issued "Letter of Awards" for 73 proposals involving 235 regional connectivity and water aerodrome routes which were received under the third round of RCS-Udan.
Subsequently, flight operations are expected to connect destinations like Ambala, Amravati, Campbell Bay and Car Nicobar.
According to the Ministry, 16 unserved and 17 underserved airports, along with 6 water aerodromes and 50 served airports would be connected based on the proposals identified for the award.
In addition, the Ministry announced the launch of a standalone international version of the scheme with viability gap funding provided by the respective state governments.
The first standalone variant of the scheme will see Guwahati being connected to Bangkok and Dhaka. The air services will be supported by the VGF provided by the state government.
In the second phase, contracts to 15 companies were awarded for 90 proposals involving around 325 regional connectivity routes.
