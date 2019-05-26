Lalu Prasad skips lunch, goes mum after RJD rout

Jailed former Minister and RJD has stopped taking lunch and keeping quiet most of the time after his party suffered a humiliating rout in the

The failed to win any seat in Bihar, once its bastion, and Despite the Modi wave in 2014, the RJD had won four seats from

"Lalu Prasad's routine has changed in the last two to three days. He is having breakfast and dinner but not taking lunch," said Umesh Prasad, the doctor in-charge of the former leader's health at the (RIMS) here.

According to doctors, Lalu Prasad, currently serving a 14-year sentence in in a multi-million-rupee fodder scam, is given insulin doses three times a day.

But since he was not taking his meals on time, the doctors were not being able to administer the doses as they did earlier.

has also been keeping quiet most of the time, according to doctors.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led swept Bihar, bagging 39 of the 40 seats, decimating the Mahagathbandhan parties: RJD, HAM, VIP, RLSP. The won one seat.

This will be the first time the RJD will not have a single member in the

