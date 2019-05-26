Boy allegedly beaten by Army critical

A large number of people took to the streets on Sunday against the alleged detention and thrashing of two boys by the in and Kashmir's district.

The protesters alleged that during demonstrations that erupted in the aftermath of militant Zakir Musa's killing, the detained some youths belonging to Dharmuna village at an camp.

members of one of the two boys handed over to them on Friday alleged that both had been ruthlessly beaten by the soldiers.

One of the injured boys, Fazil Fayaz Malik, 14, of Soibug village was referred to the (SKIMS) and was operated for a

"He has been put on life support facility. His condition is critical," a doctor said.

Locals have also alleged that when they approached the earlier seeking the release of the detained boys, they were told that they had been handed over to the police.

A said that they were now holding only three boys.

told IANS that the Army was ascertaining details of the allegation and would soon come up with the facts.

