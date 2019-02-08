Late actor Kalabhavan Mani's friends agree to undergo lie-detector test

Seven of late Mani's friends on Friday informed a here that they were ready to undergo lie-detector tests, as demanded by the (CBI) which is probing the death of the popular in 2016.

According to the guidelines, a lie-detector test can be undertaken only with the concurrence of those who are asked to undergo it.

The close friends of the include film actors Jaffer Idukki, Sabumon and five others.

On Friday, they presented themselves before the Ernakulam Judicial Magistrate and expressed their willingness to undergo lie-detector tests.

Mani, 45, who acted in 200 films in Malayalam and other languages, was admitted to a hospital in Kochi on March 4, 2016 for an alleged liver ailment. He died two days later.

Forensic experts said an insecticide (Chlorpyrifos) was found in the actor's body but the police team probing the matter failed to crack the case.

was staying in a 30-acre farmhouse near Chalakkudy, away from his home where his wife and daughter lived, where some of his friends who agreed to undergo lie-detector tests were believed to be present the day the late actor fell ill.

After his death, the hospital authorities reported the presence of a in the body, leading to speculation that he may not have died a natural death.

Since then the family members of have been running from pillar to post, to ascertain the real cause of his death. Last year the government too sought a probe into the matter, but the case was not taken up by the probe agency.

Mani's brother later met when he visited Kochi and repeated the family's demand that the truth will only come out through a probe.

Finally in 2017, the decided to take up the case after the High too raised a similar demand.

