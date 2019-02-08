Gautam Khaitan sent to judicial custody till Feb 20

A court on Friday sent Gautam Khaitan, accused of in connection with a black money case, to judicial custody till February 20.

Subsequently, Khaitan moved his bail application in the case before

The court has asked the (ED) to file its response on Khaitan's application and said that it will hear the bail plea on February 15.

Khaitan was arrested on January 25, a week after the raided his offices and various other properties in and the National Capital Region (NCR).

The ED said that Khaitan was "controlling" the modus operandi and was responsible for routing money, misusing his connections and clients, including the ones inherited from his father, to launder money through a variety of accounts in Dubai, Mauritius, Singapore, Tunisia, Switzerland, the UK and

Agency officials said the accounts included those belonging to his undisclosed shell companies outside

Khaitan was arrested in September 2014 for his alleged involvement in the VVIP chopper deal.

He got bail in January 2015 and was again arrested along with Sanjeev Tyagi, another accused in the case, on December 9, 2016, by the (CBI). He later secured bail.

The CBI charge sheet had described Khaitan as the brain behind the deal.

--IANS

akk/arm/ab

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)