Leaders in Nagaland, Meghalaya condemn Lanka attacks

-
ALSO READ
State govt's top agenda Naga political issue: Neiphiu Rio
Govt will make all-out efforts against corruption: Nagaland CM
Citizenship Bill would have been passed in RS, if Congress wasn't there: Mukul Sangma
Meghalaya CM calls for investment in piggery
NPP to play major role in Mizoram Assembly poll: Conrad Sangma
-
Political and church leaders in Meghalaya and Nagaland on Sunday strongly condemned the multiple blasts that rocked Sri Lanka on Sunday.
At least 207 people were killed and 469 injured when eight suicide bombings struck luxury hotels and churches across Sri Lanka, mainly in Colombo, on Easter Sunday in the island's bloodiest day since the civil war ended a decade ago.
Condemning the attacks, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio tweeted: "I am shocked and saddened by the news of bombings in hotels and churches in Sri Lanka. I condemn this mindless violence targeting innocent people and worshippers attending #EasterSunday service. My thoughts and prayers for all those affected."
Taking to Twitter, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said: "Condemn the attack on Churches and innocent lives which took place in Sri Lanka. May the Almighty give courage to the members of the bereaved families to be able to bear the loss and the strength to forgive those who have acted so mercilessly."
"Condolences for the bereaved families of the dead in Sri Lanka. Om Shanti...As for the perpetrators, as the Israelis would say, there must be terrible retribution. And there must be no exceptions," tweeted Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy.The leader of Opposition in the Meghalaya Assembly, Mukul Manda Sangma tweeted: "Deeply grieved by the loss of so many precious lives and injuries to hundreds of people in Sri Lanka. I condemn the barbaric terror attacks on innocent lives and peace loving people."
Meanwhile, the Presbyterian Church of India (PCI) has urged upon the Sri Lankan government to do its best to stop further heinous and dastardly acts.
"We convey our heartfelt symphaties and condolences to the bereaved and also pray to the Almighty for their comfort and strength," said G.S. Lyttan, Senior Admnistrative Secretary, PSCI.
--IANS
rrk/arm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU