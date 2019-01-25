Cold Friday morning in Delhi

It was a cold Friday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 10 degrees Celsius, two notches above the average, with shallow covering the sky in some parts of the city, the office said.

"There was shallow in the morning. The rest of the day will be generally cloudy with the possibility of light rain or thunderstorm occurring in some parts of Delhi," an (IMD) official told IANS.

As per the IMD, recorded 5.6 mm of rainfall since Thursday evening.

The showers have already broken a record of the highest rainfall in the month of January in the last 10 years. So far, the city has recorded 53.6 mm of rainfall, including Thursday's spell.

The maximum on Friday is likely to drop a few notches and hover around 19 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to be around 9 degrees.

At least 11 trains were delayed on their way to New on Friday morning due to

The overall air quality of the city remained in the 'very poor' zone for the second day with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 319 as per the System of Air Quality and Forecasting.

Humidity, which was recorded to be at 100 per cent at 8.30 a.m. on Friday, accompanied by low wind speed is the major factor behind this increase in pollution after a short spell of rain.

Thursday's maximum temperature was recorded at 22 degrees Celsius, one notch above the normal, and the minimum was 9.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above the average.

