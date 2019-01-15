Left, Congress have double standards: Modi

Modi on Tuesday slammed the two main political fronts in over their stand on Sabarimala, triple talaq and providing 10 per cent reservation.

"The Congress-led UDF and the CPI-M-led LDF are two sides of the same coin. They are only different in name but are similar when it comes to corruption, casteism, communalism and in damaging the cultural fabric of Kerala," Modi told a public rally here.

"They both neglect the strength of 'yuva shakthi', ignore the poor and cheat people."

Modi arrived in the state capital on Tuesday evening and inaugurated a 13-km long Kollam by-pass. He then addressed a political rally at the Cantonment ground.

Modi said both the Left (LDF) and the (UDF) have spoiled the spirituality and tranquility of Kerala, which he asserted was in shambles.

"For months the entire country is talking about We all know that the Communists don't respect Indian culture, spirituality and no other party has taken such a negative position. The is no better as they have multiple stands. They say one thing in Parliament and another thing in Pathanamthitta (the district where the temple is located).

"But we have just one stand. It is the BJP which always stood by the people. This was not done out of convenience but with conviction," said Modi.

"The LDF and UDF speak about gender and social justice and when it came to action on triple talaq, both opposed it as they are driven by "

He attacked the Indian Union (IUML), the second largest partner in the UDF, for opposing the bill that will provide 10 per cent reservation for the poor in the general category

Modi asserted that what happened in will happen in

"In we came up from zero and that will happen in also. People in Kerala have now woken up and will support us. Cashew in Kollam is quite popular all over the world and both the UDF and LDF have done nothing for it. Our government, if it comes to power here, I promise, we will take care of the industry," said Modi.

--IANS

