US SC Judge to be in 'The LEGO Movie 2'

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been roped in to be a part of "The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part".
Ginsburg will play a cameo in the movie, reports usatoday.com.
Director of the movie Mike Mitchell said that Justice Ginsburg's brief role is part of the creative younger sister's universe.
"These movies are so full of surprises. And we were thinking, 'Who's the last person you would think to see in a Lego film as a minifigure?' And we are all huge fans. It made us laugh to think of having her enter this world," Mitchell said.
Ginsburg will not be voicing the character, but she has already given her approval to have her likeness appear in the movie.
According to the director, Ginsburg will become an official "Lego Movie 2" figurine.
Mitchell added: "So there will be a real Ruth Bader Ginsburg toy that boys and girls can play with. It will even come with a gavel."
The film is scheduled to release on February 8.
