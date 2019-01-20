Leopard enters Greater Noida village

A leopard barged into a Greater village and injured a boy on Sunday morning, officials said.

The of Gautam Buddh Nagar, B.K. Srivastava, said that the incident took place in village Sadullapur.

The animal had taken shelter near a boundary wall. When the boy, Komal Kumar, passed by, the big cat attacked him, injuring him on his back, shoulders and arms.

Doctors said the injuries were minor in nature.

