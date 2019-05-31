Likely FM Amit Shah understands power of blue chips

Amit Shah, who is widely believed to become the next Finance Minister, is a His affidavits to the reflect his love for blue chips.

Amit Shah's key investments include stock worth Rs 2 crore of Reliance Industries, Rs 1.4 crore in Finance, and Rs 1 crore in (TCS).

Smaller investments include Rs 97 lakh in UltraTech, Rs 83 lakh in and Rs 65 lakh in Maruti. There are smaller investments in unlisted companies also.

In all, his portfolio comprises 193 stocks, most of them large-cap and mid-caps.

Out of his total net worth of Rs 30.49 crore, as declared in his affidavit with his nominations for the Lok Sabha elections, the holdings in listed firms were to the tune of Rs 17.56 crore as on March 22, 2019.

The rest is in immovable properties.

