Getting it right: IANS preview of Team Modi

At exactly 3 pm on Thursday, IANS put out a list of 44 likely members of the The list, was published under the heading 'Likely Team Modi 2.0' and 36 of those named by IANS took oath as ministers in the new Modi team.

The following are the names of these 36 ministers:

Cabinet ministers: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Ram Vilas Paswan, Harsh Vardhan, Smriti Zubin Irani, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ramvilas Paswan, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Narendra Singh Tomar, Arvind Ganpat Sawant, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Prakash Javadekar, D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi, Thaawar Chand Gehlot and Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank',

Ministers of State (Independent Charge): Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Singh Puri, and

Ministers of state: Babul Supriyo, Ramdas Athawale, Arjun Ram Meghwal, G. Kishan Reddy, Parshottam Rupala, Kailash Choudhary, Sanjeev Kumar Baliyan, Nityanand Rai, Debasree Chaudhari, Rameswar Teli, and

