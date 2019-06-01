Lion cub among four exotic animals rescued, three held

Three white-headed langurs and a lion cub were rescued on Saturday from the northern suburbs of by wildlife officials who arrested three smugglers, an said.

Based on prior information, officers of the West Bengal Forest Directorate, (WCCU) and (WCCB) in a joint operation chased and intercepted a vehicle on the near at 2 a.m. on Saturday. The endangered animals were found inside the vehicle.

"One (Panthera leo) cub along with two adults and one juvenile (Trachypithecus poliocephalus) have been seized from the possession of Wasim Rahman, 29, Wajid Ali, 36 and Md. Gulam Gaus, 27. All three persons have been arrested," a statement said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the consignment was brought in from and seemed destined for Western India, it added.

"The animals have been rescued safely and they are fine," Somnath Chatterjee, said.

