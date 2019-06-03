'Lion King' Hindi trailer to be attached with 'Bharat'

The Hindi trailer of Disney's family entertainer "The Lion King" will be attached to superstar Salman Khan's much-awaited film "Bharat".

The update was shared via a statement on Monday.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, "Bharat", which also features actresses and Disha Patani, is scheduled to release on June 5.

It is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film "Ode To My Father", and is produced by and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

Jon Favreau's live action version of "The Lion King" will release on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The remake comes from the director of "The Jungle Book" -- Favreau with leading the cast as young Lion Simba, while Beyonce, who is credited in the trailer with her last name, Knowles-Carter, voices Nala, a childhood friend and later love interest to Simba.

Glover and Knowles-Carter are also joined by who reprises his role from the 1994 animated film as father Mufasa, as villainous uncle Scar, as mother Sarabi, with JD McCrary playing the young version of Simba.

Shahadi Wright Joseph is voicing the young Nala, while voices the baboon Rafiki and John Oliver Mufasa's confidant, Zazu.

