'Ram Vilas Paswan will again be part of Modi's cabinet'

BJP ally (LJP) on Monday claimed that his father, the LJP Ram Vilas Paswan, will be inducted again into the cabinet of

said here that his father would become a member of the either from or

"My father will be inducted again into the of Narendra Modi", Paswan said.

The junior Paswan has downplayed reports that he himself is likely to be inducted into the

Flush with the poll victory of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), of which LJP is a constituent, he said the win would be repeated in the assembly polls next year.

This time, the LJP has won all six seats it contested in

did not contest polls in 2019, which is the first such absence since 1977, when he won his first parliamentary poll from Bihar's Hajipur.

--IANS

ik/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)