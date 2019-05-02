LS phase 5: BJP faces MGB heat in 7 UP seats

The is facing a tough challenge from the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) on seven of the 12 seats in in the next phase of the polls.

Polling will be held on 14 seats, the highest so far in the state, in phase 5 on May 6. The BJP had swept this central region winning 12 seats while the had retained and Rae Bareli, the Gandhi family strongholds.

If the votes polled by the MGB constituents and in 2014 -- when they had contested separately -- are taken into account, the BJP's road to victory will become tougher in at least seven seats which it had won last time.

If SP and BSP are able to hold on to their committed voters, the going will be tougher for the BJP in Bahraich, Mohanlalganj, Sitapur, Kaisarganj, Kaushambhi, Banda and Dhaurahra. The BJP can effectively the MGB factor in Gonda, Faizabad, Lucknow, and

The phase is crucial for the as well, as fate of several of its leaders is on line, including and Prominent young is facing a tough battle in Dhaurhara, a seat he has represented twice in the past. Another senior P.L. Punia's son is locked in a multi-cornered battle in

However, there is a twist in political tale on some seats compared to 2014. In Bahraich, Sadhvi Savitri Bai Foole, who had won on a BJP ticket in 2014 is contesting as the Congress candidate.

In Barabanki, the BJP has not given ticket to sitting and gone for MLA Upendra Rawat. The MGB has fielded four time from this seat.

Even though considered to be an SP stronghold, the BJP seems to have an advantage in the battle. The party had got 45,4211 votes in 2014 compared to BSP's 1,67,150 and SP's 1,50,284. The Congress' had polled 2,42,336. With Congress remaining out of MGB, it is advantage BJP.

Voting will also be held in politically sensitive in Awadh from where the BJP has fielded sitting Lallu Singh, who will face tough challenge from MGB and the Congress.

Apart from taking on the MGB in the rest of the seats, the BJP is giving tough fight to in Gandhi had defeated Smriti Irani of BJP by 1,07,903 votes. He had got 46.71 per cent votes and Irani polled 34.38 per cent. BSP candidate had got 57,716. This time, it is a direct contest between Congress and the BJP.

The battle for Sonia Gandhi, though appeared to be smooth, who had polled 5,26,434 votes and had won with a margin of over 3.5 lakh against her rivals of the BJP and Pravesh Singh of BSP. BJP has fielded ex-Congress against her.

Four seats in phase 5 -- Mohanlalganj, Kaushambi, Barabanki and Bahraich -- are reserved.

phase 5 LS poll equation

(2014)

Winner- Niranjan Jyoti -- BJP -- votes polled 4,85,994

-- BSP -- 2,98,788

Rakesh Sachan -- SP -- 1,79,724

SP+BSP 4,78,512

Advantage: BJP

Candidates in 2019

Niranjan Jyoti -- BJP

Rakesh Sachan -- UPA

Sukhdev Prasad Verma -- MGB

Mahesh Chandra Sahu -- PDA (Shivpal Yadav's Progressive Democratic Alliance)Banda (2014)

Winner -- Bhairon Prasad Mishra -- BJP -- 3,42,066

Bal Kumar Patel alias Rajkumar -- SP -- 1,89,730

R.K Singh Patel -- BSP -- 2,26,278

SP+BSP 4,16,008

Advantage: MGB

Contestants in 2019

R.K Singh Patel -- BJP

Bal Kumar Patel -- UPA

Shyama Charan Gupta -- MGB

Sunita Devi -- PDA

(2014)

Winner: Rajnath Singh -- BJP -- 5,61,196

Rita Bahuguna -- INC -- 2,88,357

Abhishek Mishra -- SP -- 56,771

Nakul Dubey -- BSP -- 64,449

SP+BSP=1,21,220

Advantage: BJP

Contestants in 2019

Rajnath Singh -- BJP

Poonam Sinha -- MGB

Dr. Ramesh Kumar Thukral -- PDA

Barabanki 2014

Winner: - BJP -- 4,54,211

Kamla Prasad Rawat -- BSP -- 1,67,150

--INC -- 2,42,336

Rajrani Rawat -- SP -- 1,50,284

SP+BSP3,17,434

Advantage: BJP

Contestants in 2019

Upendra Rawat -- BJP

Punia -- UPA

-- MGB

Bahraich 2014

Winner: -- BJP -- 4,32,286

Shabbir Ahmad -- SP -- 3,36,696

Dr. Vijay Kumar - BSP -- 96904

SP+BSP4,33,600

Advantage: MGB

Dhaurahra (2014)

Winner: Rekhja -- BJP -- 3,60,357

Anand Bhadauriya -- SP -- 2,34,032

Daud Ahmad -- BSP -- 2,34,682

Jitin Prasad -- INC -- 1,70,994

SP+BSP4,68,724

Advantage: MGB

Contestants in 2019

Rekha -- BJP

Jitin Prasad -- UPA

Arshad Ahmad Siddiqui -- MGB

Malkhan Singh -- PDA

Kaisarganj 2014

Winner: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh -- BJP -- 3,81,500

Vinod Kumar alias Pandit Singh -- SP -- 3,03,282

Krishna Kumar Ojha -- BSP -- 1,46,726

SP+BSP 4,50,008

Advantage: MGB

Candidates in 2019

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh -- BJP

Chandradev Ram Yadav -- MGB

Dhananjay Sharma -- PDA

(2014)

Winner: Kirti Vardhan Singh -- BJP -- 3,59,639

Nandita Shukla -- SP -- 1,99,227

Akbar Ahmad Dumpy -- BSP -- 1,16,178

SP+BSP3,16,005

Advantage: BJP

Contestants in 2019

Kirti Vardhan Singh -- BJP

Krishna Patel -- UPA

Vinod Kr. aka Pandit Singh -- MGB

Kutubuddin Khan alias Diamond -- PDA

2014

Winner: -- BJP -- 4,91,1761

Jitendra Kr. Singh ( Bablu Bhaiya) -- BSP -- 1,41,824

Mitrasen Yadav -- SP -- 2,08,986

SP+BSP3,50,813

Advantage: BJP

Kaushambhi 2014

Winner : Vinod Kumar Sonkar -- BJP -- 3,31,724

Shailendra Kumar -- SP -- 2,88,824

Suresh Pasi -- BSP - 2,01,322

SP+BSP4,90,146

Advantage: MGB

Contestants in 2019

Vinod Kr. Sonkar -- BJP

Girish Chand Pasi -- UPA

Indrajit Saroj -- MGB

Rajdev-- PDA

Mohanlalganj 2014

Winner: Kaushal Kishore -- BJP -- 4,55,274

R. K Chaudhary -- BSP -- 3,09,858

Sushila Saroj -- SP -- 2,42,366

SP+BSP5,52,224

Advantage: MGB

Contestants in 2019

Kaushal Kishore -- BJP

R.K Chaudhary -- UPA

C.L Verma -- MGB

Ganesh Rawat -- PDA

Sitapur 2014

Winner: Rajesh Verma -- BJP -- 4,17,546

Kaiser Jahan -- BSP 3,66,519

Bharati Tripathi -- SP -- 1,56,170

SP+BSP5,22,689

Adantage: MGB

Contestants in 2019

Rajesh Verma -- BJP

Kaisar Jahan -- UPA

Nakul Dubey- MGB

VIjay Kumar Mishra -- PDA

(2014)

Winner: -- INC -- 4,08,651

Smriti Irani -- BJP -- 3,00,748

-- BSP -- 57,716

Direct fight between Congress and BJP

Contestants in 2019

Rahul Gandhi -- INC

Smriti Irani -- BJP

Rae Bareli 2014

Winner: -- INC -- 5,26,434

- BJP -- 1,73,721

Pravesh Singh -- BSP -- 63,633

Contestants in 2019

--INC

-- BJP

