Sikh leaders condemn 'Gurdwara sacrilege' in J&K

Sikh religious leaders of on Tuesday condemned the reported sacrilege at a Gurdwara, a Sikh religious place, in district of and

of the All Parties Sikh (APSCC) told IANS that on Monday night some "anti-social elements tried to deface and de-shape" Pather Sahab, situated 5 km from town.

"They have put up signs and symbols of other religions to deface the The has now removed those.

"It was a heinous attempt to stoke communal passion in the state which is known for tolerance and brotherhood among followers of different faiths".

Raina said the upkeep of the was done by the and the incident took place under the nose of the unit posted there.

The Sikh leader on Monday appealed to and to resolve the matter.

--IANS

sq/pg/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)