Sikh leaders condemn 'Gurdwara sacrilege' in J&K

Sikh religious leaders of Kashmir on Tuesday condemned the reported sacrilege at a Gurdwara, a Sikh religious place, in Leh district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Chairman of the All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) Jagmohan Singh Raina told IANS that on Monday night some "anti-social elements tried to deface and de-shape" Gurdwara Pather Sahab, situated 5 km from Leh town.
"They have put up signs and symbols of other religions to deface the Gurdwara. The Army has now removed those.
"It was a heinous attempt to stoke communal passion in the state which is known for tolerance and brotherhood among followers of different faiths".
Raina said the upkeep of the Gurdwara was done by the Army and the incident took place under the nose of the Army unit posted there.
The Sikh leader on Monday appealed to Governor Satya Pal Malik and Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat to resolve the matter.
