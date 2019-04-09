Court reserves order on Gautam Khaitan's bail

A court here on Tuesday reserved order on Gautam Khaitan's bail plea in a and black money case.

said he will deliver the order on April 12.

The (ED) has opposed Khaitan's bail plea.

It is the second bail plea moved by Khaitan. On March 12, the court had rejected his first plea for bail.

Currently in judicial custody, Khaitan was arrested on January 25, a week after the searched his offices and other properties in and the National Capital Region.

On March 25, the ED filed a chargesheet in the case.

The agency said Khaitan was "controlling" the modus operandi and was responsible for routing money, misusing his connections and clients, including the ones inherited from his father, to launder money through a variety of accounts in Dubai, Mauritius, Singapore, Tunisia, Switzerland, the UK and

The ED officials said that the accounts included those belonging to his undisclosed shell companies outside

The ED had filed a case against Khaitan and others based on a case lodged by the under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act.

Khaitan was earlier arrested in September 2014 for his alleged involvement in the VVIP chopper deal.

He got bail in January 2015 but was again arrested along with Sanjeev Tyagi, another accused in the case, on December 9, 2016, by the (CBI). He later secured bail.

The CBI chargesheet had described Khaitan as the brain behind the deal.

--IANS

akk/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)