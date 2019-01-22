Madhavan's painfully long transformation for 'Rocketry...'

says getting the look of and engineer S. Narayanan for " - The Effect" was a "painfully long" process.

"The process took painfully long...about 2 days of sitting on a for 14 hours at a stretch," said in a statement.

"Initially it looked easy but later I realised how tough it was on the body," he added.

The says getting the look right is "definitely half the battle won".

"But the other half was really really tough because the age group I'm playing is around 70-75. Mr. is a very good-looking man and he has got his own charm and charisma so it took me around two-and-a-half years to actually imbibe him and learn how to walk like him.It wasn't easy and it's probably one of the toughest looks and characters I've had to pull off".

The film is based on the life of the As a at the (ISRO), Narayanan was in-charge of the cryogenics division. In 1994, he was charged with espionage and arrested. The charges against him were dismissed by the (CBI) in 1996 and the declared him not guilty in 1998.

has got the look right, and the says the biggest encouragement came from Narayanan himself.

"Nambi sir couldn't stop laughing and getting amused by my look. There are so many pictures on the set that it looks almost eeriely how similar we both look."

The film is slated for a release later this year.

--IANS

sug/nv/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)