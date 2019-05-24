Maharashtra Khalistani group's link to Cyprus found: NIA investigation (IANS Special)

Probing the case of "pro-Khalistani" group unearthed in last year, the (NIA) has found its links to the European island nation of

The ultimate objective of the group, which was unearthed by Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in December last year, was to attempt to revive Sikh militancy to create a separate "Khalistan", said investigators.

The anti-terrorism agency, after a four-month-long probe, has learnt that the main conspirator of the group is Gurjeet Singh Nijjar, who hails from district and presently residing in He is on the NIA's wanted list.

Nijjar was operating the group with his accomplices from through like Facebook, and IMO, reveals an charge sheet filed in a special on Friday.

"This case relates to attempts for revival of Sikh militancy with the ultimate objective of creating a separate ' State'," the agency informed the court while sumbitting the charge sheet.

The agency took over the case on January 10, almost a month after the ATS registered a case against the group after the arrest of on December 2 last year.

A team from station, from where the investigation started, had also seized an illegal weapon along with five live cartridges from the possession of whose questioning later helped them to arrest "wanted accused" Mohiuddin Siddiqui on December 24 last year.

The has revealed in its charge sheet that Harpal Singh, Siddiqui and Nijjar have been making attempt to revive Sikh militancy and entered into a criminal conspiracy to commit terrorist acts for the formation of separate "Khalistan", thereby threatened the security, integrity and sovereignty of

is known in the group by his two other aliases as Raju and Happy. Similarly, Siddiqui also has two other aliases of and

The three accused, the NIA charge sheet said, used to post videos and images containing praises of militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and Jagtar Singh Hawara (a convicted accused in assassination of then Punjab Beant Singh).

Images and videos of Operation of 1984 and pro-Khalistani posts related to the Babbar Khalsa International were also being posted by the accused with sole intention to "motivate vulnerable Sikh youths" and others to join the movement in India, the charge sheet said.

"In pursuance of the conspiracy, the three accused also arranged an illegal weapon and ammunition," it said

During investigation, the NIA on April 24 also arrested Sunder Lal Parashar, resident of Rajouri Garden in west Delhi, on charges of supplying a country-made pistol to Siddiqui who further delivered it to Harpal Singh.

According to the NIA, it has recovered the pistol from the possession of Harpal Singh.

In its charge sheet, the NIA has named Harpal Singh, Siddiqui and Nijjar under charges of criminal conspiracy of Indian Penal Code, different sections of Arms Act, 1959; various sections of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951; and sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

However, the agency has framed Parashar under charges of criminal conspiracy of Indian Penal Code and different sections of Arms Act, 1959.

The agency also informed the court that its investigation in the case is still on.

(Rajnish Singh can be contacted at rajnish.s@ians.in)

--IANS

rak/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)