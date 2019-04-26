Maharashtra stops Jet staff protest at Modi rally

The government is in no mood to allow issues to enter news cycle in the middle of the

Fearing an awkward situation the protesting employees could create during Narendra Modi's public rally in on Friday evening, the administration has advised the employees not to take out any demonstration or march.

"We have been told to communicate to all employees, who intend to participate in such a procession, not to do so," Jet's chief people's has told the staff in a letter.

Taneja informed the employees that police officers from the station, Andheri, had visited premise on the instructions of the government.

The officers said they have been informed that a section of employees are planning a peace walk towards the venue of the Prime Minister's public rally with an intention to make a "silent appeal to save Jet Airways".

"In light of the advice received from the local administration, we urge all employees to ensure that the advice is adhered to strictly and that we should not do anything contrary to what may be prejudicial to the safety of any member of the Jet Airways' family," Taneja wrote.

Over the last few days, Jet Airways' employees have been meeting senior government functionaries to take up unpaid wages.

Last week, and other met and appealed for revival of the grounded airline.

They also urged the to direct airline officials to release at least a month's salary in the wake of financial hardships faced by them.

