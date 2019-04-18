Mahindra Group, Ford to co-develop midsize SUV

Group and have entered into a definitive agreement to co-develop a (SUV).

According to a joint statement issued on Thursday, under the new agreement, and Ford will work together to introduce a for and emerging markets.

"The new agreement reinforces the steady progress made since the announcement of the strategic alliance between the two in September 2017, followed by an announcement on powertrain sharing and in October 2018," the statement said.

"The new (C-SUV) will have a common product platform and powertrain, thus driving engineering and commercial efficiencies."

As per the statement, the plan to co-develop a midsize SUV will reduce product development costs and gain economies of scale for both

"The strategic alliance between the two is focused on leveraging the benefits of both companies -- Ford's global reach and expertise and Mahindra's scale and successful operating model in India," the statement said.

"Teams from both companies continue to collaborate on all areas of mutual interest including electrification, distribution and product development."

Earlier this fiscal year, the alliance signed an agreement with to develop and supply a low-displacement petrol engine for use in Ford's present and future vehicles, beginning in 2020.

In addition, Mahindra and Ford have also announced a joint development of a telematics control unit.

