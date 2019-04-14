World's largest aircraft takes first flight

The world's largest airplane, developed by Stratolaunch, flew into the air for its first flight test on Saturday.

The gigantic, six-engined twin-fuselage megajet took off from in for the flight expected to last for a couple of hours, reported, citing

Stratolaunch was founded by the late in 2011 to develop the as a flying launch pad for orbital-class rockets.

The has a world-record wingspan of 385 feet, and is 238 feet long. It is wider than any airplane on the planet. It weighs half a million pounds, according to a report.

"A historic milestone for the #Stratolaunch team with this record setting taking flight! This is about going to the edge of space and beyond!" tweeted Thomas Zurbuchen, Associate for

"I only wish the late @PaulGAllen could see this - his memory and impact lives on," he added.

Dozens of photographers, industry bloggers and gathered this week to catch a glimpse of the unique twin-fuselage plane.

--IANS

vin/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)