Major fire at Noida's Metro Hospital, patients trapped

A massive fire broke out on Thursday at the in Sector 12 here, police said.

According to informed sources, the fire broke out on the second floor of the hospital. Many patients are said to be trapped and efforts were underway to evacuate them.

More than 12 fire tenders have been rushed to contain the fire.

A told IANS the hospital's lifts had stopped functioning and the staircase was inaccessible due to the smoke. Hence the glass panes were being smashed to pull out the people trapped inside.

Over 12 patients have been rescued so far and shifted to nearby medical facilities.

More details are awaited.

